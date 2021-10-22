Mosaic mural public art project behind Pushkin Gallery in Greenfield to be celebrated

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The second phase of the mosaic mural project has been completed. Greenfield residents are invited to celebrate the mural next week on Friday from 10 a.m. through 11 a.m. at Pushkin Gallery on 4 Federal Street.

According to the news release, the mosaic mural was designed by and is being created by Ashfield artist Bob Markey and community members with lived experience of incarceration and/or substance use as well as folks who just want to support the cause.

“This mosaic mural project is a win-win for everyone: our community gets a wonderful piece of public art and the folks who have worked on the mosaic mural can feel the satisfaction of being part of a group having a positive impact on the community. And, the mosaic mural is a great metaphor for folks who are recreating their lives after a period of feeling “broken.” Just like with the mural, they can use pieces of broken tile to create a beautiful work of art.” said Franklin County Sheriff Christopher J. Donelan.

Artist Bob Markey stated “Mosaic murals are a wonderful way for anyone to create something of beauty. It is powerful to work with community members to design and then create the mosaic mural with simple materials. I’ve really enjoyed the first two phases of this project and look forward to working on the next phase in 2022.”

The mosaic mural is a project of the Franklin County Transition from Jail to Community Task Force with support by the Re-entry Team of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.