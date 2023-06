SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Deerfield Fire District was sent to a motor vehicle accident on I-91 on Monday.

According to the South Deerfield Fire District, just after 7:00 p.m., fire crews along with the South County EMS went to a one-car motor vehicle accident on I-91 just south of exit 36.

South Deerfield Fire District

One person was taken to a local hospital for their injuries. The Massachusetts State Police called in a tow truck to remove the vehicle from the road.