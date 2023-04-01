BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bernardston Fire Department was sent to I-91 Northbound for a motor vehicle accident on Saturday.

According to the Bernardston Fire Department, just after 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, there was a motor vehicle accident on I-91 Northbound in the area of mile marker 53.7. When crews arrived, the Massachusetts State Police were there with the driver who was able to get out of the vehicle on their own.

Photo courtesy of the Bernardston Fire Department

The airbags were deployed properly and the driver was wearing their seatbelt. There were no injuries reported, but the driver was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.

I-91 Northbound was down to one lane, but the vehicle was removed and has since reopened to two lanes as all units cleared and was back in service.