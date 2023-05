WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Whately Police Department was sent to Christian Lane on Sunday for a motor vehicle crash.

According to the Whately Police Department, there was a motor vehicle accident on Christian Lane on Sunday, the same road where the annual Mother’s Day half marathon took place. The vehicle hit the barrier that reduces the bridge to one lane.

The road was closed while the police investigated the crash, but has since reopened. There were no serious injuries reported.