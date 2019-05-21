Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash on East Main St. in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital by helicopter after colliding with a car on East Main Street early Monday evening.

The Orange Fire Department said they were called to a motorcycle vs. car accident on East Main St., at the entrance and exit of Walmart around 5:10 p.m. Upon arrival, fire officials say they noticed one motorcyclist down after being thrown from his motorcycle and the car involved on the side of the road.

A Life Star helicopter was called, and the motorcyclist was rushed to UMass Medical Center for trauma treatment. No word on how serious he was injured but fire officials say he was conscious and alert throughout the process.

The driver of the car involved was uninjured and refused treatment.

The Orange Police Department are trying to determine what led to the accident.

