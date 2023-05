DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will be closing Sugarloaf Mountain Road for guardrail repair work.

Beginning on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, and continuing through Saturday, May 6, 2023, the road to the summit at Mount Sugarloaf State Reservation in Deerfield will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The parking lot at the entrance will be open for those wishing to hike to the summit.