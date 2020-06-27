MSP Airwing determine ongoing brush fire on Jousual Hill in Leverett to be about 40 acres

LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire crews are back on Joshua Hill in Leverett Saturday afternoon to work on an ongoing brush fire that started on Thursday.

According to The Leverett Fire Department, Massachusetts State Police Airwing 2 performed a flyover Saturday morning in the area and determined the fire to be about 40 acres. Fire crews say no helicopters will be used Saturday at the Leverett Pond. The pond is open for public use.

There is however an engine at the boat launch for water supply use. At 2 p.m. Leverett Fire Chief Ingram will be holding a news release regarding the fire at the Leverett Public Safety Complex located on 95 Montague Road.

On Thursday when the 20 acre fire began, Chief Ingram told 22News approximately 100 firefighters all worked together for hours to contain about 20 percent of the fire. Crews were also in the area Friday to help contain more and now Saturday afternoon.

MAP: Joshua Hill