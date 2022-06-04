ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A massive structure fire in Orange Saturday brought more than 20 local fire crews together in an attempt to knock it down.

According to State Fire Marshal Jake Wark, the fire was first reported 11:45 a.m. Saturday at 16 West River Street. The response equaling that of six or seven alarm fire.

Wark told 22News two people were injured and treated at the site of the fire. The fire has extended to multiple vacant buildings.

The spread of the fire has been contained with firefighters still working to suppress the remaining flames.