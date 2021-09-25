Multiple crews extinguish fire in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday morning multiple crews including the Orange Fire Department worked together to put out a fire at Brookside auto in Orange Massachusetts.

According to a statement issued by Orange Fire Department, employees attempted to put the fire out themselves before fire crews made it to the scene. After advising the employees to evacuate the building, Orange Fire Department called for assistance from the Athol, New Salem, Phillipson and Erving Fire Departments.

Crews later learned that a car caught fire inside the building and was unable to be extinguished. According to the Orange Fire Department, a worker used a fork lift to lift and remove the burning car from the building. One person was treated for minor burns on scene but was not taken to a local hospital for additional treatment.