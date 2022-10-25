ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A simple swap could soon cost some drivers thousands of dollars. Elaine Verelst from Belchertown fueled up at Honey Farms off Route 202 in Orange Sunday, but when she got on Route 2, her car started to sputter.

“Somehow we made it home but it was real close,” she told 22News. “This last little stretch here, it sounded like we were going to die on the side of the road.”

She wasn’t sure what caused engine problems until she checked social media and saw others had experienced the same problem.

While filling up a tank can take minutes, Ed Malikowski at Mal Brothers Auto Body in Chicopee explains it’s a lot harder to get diesel out of an engine.

“You’ve got to get rid of the source,” he said. “If you decided to open up, drain the tank and open up the lines, you contaminated the fuel pump. The fuel pump eventually over time is going to go.”

A viewer off camera with a similar experience is now coordinating with insurance.

Elaine reached out to Honey Farms but did not hear back. She said this just adds onto what’s been a very difficult year.

“[I’ve] been through a knee replacement, through COVID, I was in the hospital with COVID, and then I got breast cancer so I’ve been through a lot of treatments,” she said. “I’m hoping for the best. My faith leads me through it and I know all things will work out.”

Honey Farms did not respond to 22News’ request for comment. Orange Police said if this impacted you, you should reach out to your mechanic.