Multiple departments assist with Greenfield house fire

Photo: Greenfield Fire Department

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Greenfield were able to extinguish a house fire on Pierce Street Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Greenfield Fire Department, crews actively worked to control and put out the Pierce Street house fire.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area while the firefighters worked.

Photos: Greenfield Fire Department

Multiple nearby fire departments provided assistance, including Turners Falls, Deerfield, South Deerfield and Bernardston.

 South County EMS, along State Police were also called to assist.

