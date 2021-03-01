Multiple departments assist with house fire in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several police and fire departments were called to a burning house on Plum Tree Lane in Greenfield late Monday afternoon.

The Greenfield Fire Department said crews received a report of a possible structure fire at the home before 5 p.m. Crews arrived to find active fires on three floors of the home.

On and off-duty firefighters from Turners Falls Fire Department, South Deerfield Fire District, Bernardston Fire Department, and Deerfield Fire District were called in to provide mutual aide.

Photo: Greenfield Fire Department

Photo: Greenfield Police Department

Crews were able to quickly put the fire out, but an extensive overhaul was needed to make sure there were no fires in voids or smoldering embers, according to the fire department.

There were no occupants in the residence during the fire.

The house fire caused Plumtree Road to close for a couple of hours. After 7 p.m., residents living in that area were allowed back into their homes.