ASHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple fire departments are assisting with a fire on Norton Hill Road in Ashfield Friday night.

According to the Ashfield Fire Department, both police and firefighters are in the area assisting with the fire that was first reported after 7:30 p.m.

It is currently unclear if anyone is hurt or if there are any road closures.

This is developing breaking news. 22News will bring you updates as we learn more.