BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a fire on West Mountain Road in Bernardston Wednesday night.

According to Bernardston Fire Department, crews were called to a fire on 91 West Mountain Road. When crews arrived, smoke was seen coming from two floors. Mutual aid from area departments were called to assist in putting out the fire. No injuries were reported however, several pets are unaccounted for.

MAP: 91 West Mountain Road in Bernardston

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Bernardston Fire Department

Members of the Shelburne Control, IMAT Field Comm, Bernardston Police, Northfield EMS, and fire departments from Greenfield, Turners Falls, Northfield, South Deerfield, Gill, Montague, Brattleboro, Vernon, and Guilford assisted.