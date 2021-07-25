Multiple fire crews assist with building fire in Orange

ORANGE, Mass (WWLP) – Fire crews were sent to a storage building fire on Sentinel Elm Rd in North Orange Saturday evening.

No injuries were reported. At approximately 7:46 p.m., authorities received several calls reporting that a shed was on fire at The Farm School. When crews arrived to the incident, the roughly 600 square foot shed was fully engulfed.

The fire being in a non-hydrant part of town, it required multiple tanker trucks to assist in putting out the fire. Due to the location of the fire, both Athol Fire Department and Orange Fire Department assisted.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation as of Sunday morning.