Multiple fire departments assist during South Deerfield fire

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several fire departments worked to put out a fire in South Deerfield Thursday morning.
According to South Deerfield Fire, at around 3:30 a.m. crews were called to a fire on 10 Graves Street. The fire and smoke was located in the attic area of the home. The fire was contained from spreading to the lower floors.
The preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire was due to electrical wiring. The following agencies assisted at the fire:
- Deerfield Fire District
- Whately Fire Department
- Sunderland Fire Department
- Bernardston Fire Department
- Greenfield – MA Fire Department
- Deerfield Police Department, Massachusetts
- South County EMS
- Massachusetts Department of Fire Services
- Massachusetts State Police
- Mass Dept. Environmental Protection
The South Deerfield Fire is reminding residents that electrical equipment is one of the leading causes of house fires and offered the following information from the state’s website:
Electrical Fire Safety
Every year, people die in electrical fires in homes. Electrical fires are one of the leading causes of death for people over age 65.
Protect your home from electrical fires
- Do not overload outlets.
- Plug heat generating appliances directly into an outlet, not into a power strip or extension cord.
- Don’t put electrical cords underneath rugs or pinched behind furniture
- Charge laptops and phones only on hard surfaces, not on beds or sofas.
- Have a licensed electrician review your home’s electrical system every ten years. Small upgrades and safety checks can prevent larger problems.
- Consider installing tamper resistant (TR) outlets in homes with small children.