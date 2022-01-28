Multiple fire departments assist during South Deerfield fire

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several fire departments worked to put out a fire in South Deerfield Thursday morning.

According to South Deerfield Fire, at around 3:30 a.m. crews were called to a fire on 10 Graves Street. The fire and smoke was located in the attic area of the home. The fire was contained from spreading to the lower floors.

(South Deerfield Fire)

The preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire was due to electrical wiring. The following agencies assisted at the fire:

Deerfield Fire District

Whately Fire Department

Sunderland Fire Department

Bernardston Fire Department

Greenfield – MA Fire Department

Deerfield Police Department, Massachusetts

South County EMS

Massachusetts Department of Fire Services

Massachusetts State Police

Mass Dept. Environmental Protection

The South Deerfield Fire is reminding residents that electrical equipment is one of the leading causes of house fires and offered the following information from the state’s website:

Electrical Fire Safety

Every year, people die in electrical fires in homes. Electrical fires are one of the leading causes of death for people over age 65.

Protect your home from electrical fires