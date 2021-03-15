Multiple fire departments put out brush fire in Shelburne

SHELBURNE, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple fire departments helped put out a brush fire on Main Street in Shelburne Sunday night.

According to the Shelburne Fire Department, on route 112, north of the village, there was an active fire that started because of dry leaves and downed trees being pushed by strong winds up the hill for about a half-acre.

Because of the steep terrain, access to the fire was difficult requiring several four wheel drive brush trucks and significant amounts of personnel with hand tools to contain and put out the fire.

(Photo: Shelburne FD)

(Photo: Shelburne FD)

(Photo: Shelburne FD)

(Photo: Shelburne FD)

(Photo: Shelburne FD)

(Photo: Shelburne FD)

(Photo: Colrain FD)

(Photo: Colrain FD)

(Photo: Colrain FD)

According to Shelburne Firefighters, the fire was determined to have started from a brush pile that was burned several days ago and had been put out. A deep bed of hot coals was stirred up by the wind causing embers to be blown into the dry leaf clutter which then started the fire.

Even though there is still snow cover in numerous locations, the areas that are open are very dry and low humidity and winds added to it make the fire danger very high.

The Shelburne Fire Department asks that if anyone has an open outside fire that you use extreme caution and make sure the fire has been completely put out before leaving.

Shelburne Falls, Colrain, Buckland, and Charlemont all assisted.