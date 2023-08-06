GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple roads will be closed on Sunday due to the Greenfield Triathlon.

The Greenfield Triathlon will kick off at 8:00 a.m. Sunday at Nash’s Mill Road. Around 200 people have registered to participate in the Triathlon. The race start will begin on the beach in front of the footbridge at Green River Swimming and Recreation Area. Racers will swim 0.63 miles in the Green River followed by a 30.28-mile bike loop around Nash’s Mill Road, Leyden Road, Eunice Williams Drive, Green River Road, Colrain Road, and back onto Nash’s Mill Road.

Athletes will lastly run 6.5 miles starting on Nash’s Mill Road onto Plain Road, Greenfield Road until the turnaround at the top of Eunice Williams, following Green River Road, onto Colrain Road, and the finishing line on Nash’s Mill Road.

Participants can also compete in the triathlon along a shorter track, 0.31 miles of swimming, 15.14 miles of biking, and a 3.08-mile run.

City of Greenfield

Multiple roads will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., such as:

Nash’s Mill Road

Eunice Williams Road

Proceeds benefit the Greenfield Recreation Department to support programs and events for families within the community.