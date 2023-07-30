BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple roads were closed in Bernardston due to the heavy rainfall on Saturday.

According to the Bernardston Police Department, Huckle Hill Road near Oakes Road, along with Keets Brook Road was closed for several hours on Saturday as the DPW cleared drainage from the rainfall. They were also closed as crews had to clear multiple clogged culverts that caused over-road flooding.

All of the roads are back open, but it is advised to use caution as there is significant damage to the shoulders of many roads and avoid the far edge of the roadways. This serves as a reminder to not pass through standing or flowing water over roadways because you can’t see what’s underneath.