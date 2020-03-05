Multiple storefronts vandalized in Turners Falls over the weekend

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a string of carvings that they found on the windows of multiple store-fronts in Turners Falls over the weekend.

Multiple storefront windows on Avenue A in Turners Falls have a similar carving etched into the glass.

Store owners told 22News they received a call from the police on Sunday morning alerting them to the vandalism. They say they’re surprised because nothing like this had ever happened before.

Now many are figuring out what to do about their windows. “I thought of putting a frame around it—a raw wood frame—just to embrace one,” store owner Christopher Menegoni told 22News. “I also thought of sanding a heart over it, etching it into the glass. I have a few options but not to promote more aggressive activity in any way.”

According to the Greenfield Recorder, at least 23 store fronts were vandalized.

Police have not released any information about potential suspects but 22News will continue to cover this story and bring you new information as it becomes available.