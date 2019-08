ORANGE, Mass (WWLP) – A section of North Main Street as well as a few other streets in Orange are closed due to the filming of Castle Rock.

According to the Orange Police Department, School Street, Prospect Street in front of the town hall and North Main Street from the center of town to Winter Street are all closed.

Police say if you need to travel that way, take Mechanic to Winter Street or Mechanic to Clark Street.

Filming is expected to last until around 8:00 p.m.