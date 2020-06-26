Multiple UTVs, ATVs, and brush trucks assisting brush fire in Leverett

LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are continuing their operations on a brush fire on Joshua Hill in Leverett Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to the brush fire on around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Leverett Fire Chief John Ingram. He said the brush fire had taken over about 20 acres of land.

It caused heavy traffic in the area of Leverett Pond and on Montague Road until after 9 p.m., when firefighters ended their operations.

As of Friday, the Leverett Fire Department is deploying crews from multiple towns with UTVs, ATVs, and brush trucks. The fire department anticipates this will be an all-day operation and will post updates on their Facebook page.

Firefighters are reminding residents that there will be smoke and the smell of smoke throughout the town and to not call 911 to report the smell of smoke in the area. They are also reminding drivers to still avoid Montague Road and the Leverett Pond.

The Turners Falls Fire Department said brush fires are caused by dry conditions in the area and are reminding residents to be careful with any equipment that may emit sparks or with any cooking fires. They also are reminding the public that fireworks are illegal and can also cause brush fires during these dry conditions.