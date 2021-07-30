Multiple water main breaks causing issues in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple roadways in Greenfield are closed Friday morning, due to separate water main breaks.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, the intersection of Main and Federal Street is closed due to a break there. In addition, another break has shut down the road in the area of 1 Main Street.

The Police Department had also reported a gas leak in the area of Main and Federal.

Thursday, a portion of Arch Street was closed due to a break that flooded the roadway and caused a loss of water pressure for nearby residents. That break has been repaired.

There is no word at this time on the cause of the breaks.