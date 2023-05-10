WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is informing residents that Chang Farm in Whately has recalled mung bean sprouts because of possible listeria contamination.

The farm has voluntarily recalled all 10-pound bags as well as 12-ounce retail bags with a sell-by date of May 7, 2023. Products affected are sold under the name of Chang Farm and Nature’s Wonder.

According to the DPH, any mung bean sprouts sold beyond May 7 are also suspected of contamination and it is advised that no one consumes the product from Chang Farm until further notice. Chang Farm is working with the state to stop the distribution of the products.

The products were distributed to retail stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

Listeria in small amounts for healthy individuals may only cause short-term symptoms like high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea abdominal pain, and diarrhea. However, listeria can cause deadly infections in young children, elderly people, people that are pregnant, and those with a weakened immune system.

If mung bean sprouts from Chang Farm are in your home, you are advised to: