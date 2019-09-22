Mutts and Mimosas fundraiser held in Whately to support Dakin Humane Society

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – It was the western Massachusetts social event of the year for man’s best friends.

The 7th annual Mutts and Mimosas fundraiser benefits the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield and Leverett.

Dakin supporters were urged to bring their pets for this gathering in Whately.

Dogs large and small socialized for several hours while their masters made donations to Dakins programs.

22News spoke to Emily Lawler of Chicopee about Dakin Humane Society. “They do such important work in the community and they help so many animals. You feel necessary to contribute in anyway that you can,” said Lawler.

The donations help keep programs at Dakin alive.