Nash’s Mill Road Bridge in Greenfield reopens after over a year of construction

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Nash’s Mill Bridge and Road in Greenfield will open at 3:30 p.m. on Monday after a little over a year of construction.

The bridge that goes over the Green River in Greenfield was replaced with a much wider, 105-foot steel beam bridge. The project that started October 31, 2018, included demolition and replacement of the current bridge, reconstructing approaches, and a new sidewalk.

According to the Greenfield Department of Public Works, safety inspection and walkthrough for the new bridge was completed Monday morning.

The bridge is substantially complete and remaining work will be accomplished between now and December with the road open.