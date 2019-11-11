Breaking News
Springfield man killed in crash on I-91 North in Connecticut

Nash’s Mill Road Bridge in Greenfield reopens after over a year of construction

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Greenfield Department of Public Works)

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Nash’s Mill Bridge and Road in Greenfield will open at 3:30 p.m. on Monday after a little over a year of construction.

The bridge that goes over the Green River in Greenfield was replaced with a much wider, 105-foot steel beam bridge. The project that started October 31, 2018, included demolition and replacement of the current bridge, reconstructing approaches, and a new sidewalk.

According to the Greenfield Department of Public Works, safety inspection and walkthrough for the new bridge was completed Monday morning.

The bridge is substantially complete and remaining work will be accomplished between now and December with the road open.

(Photo: Greenfield Department of Public Works)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

22News Traffic Trackers

Trending Stories