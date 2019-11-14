Nash’s Mill Road Bridge in Greenfield reopens

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Nash’s Mill Road Bridge is back open in Greenfield.

While the bridge and road may be back open, Greenfield DPW told us there are still some maintenance and finishing touches that need to be done. Nash’s Mill Road Bridge closed around Halloween of last year.

It reopened this past Monday after passing a MassDOT safety inspection. Greenfield DPW told 22News, this is a big deal for residents living in the meadows who’ve been dealing with the closure for the past year and lane closures for four years before that.

The entire bridge was replaced due to deteriorated cross beams that made it unsafe. Greenfield DPW told 22News they still need to disconnect the temporary power that was used by MassDOT during construction and groom the land around the site.

That will be done by December 10. After that, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony. According to DPW director, Marlo Warner, the bridge project came out under budget.