GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Greenfield has been awarded nearly $1 million through a federal grant to help construct a new fire station for the Greenfield Fire Department.

A total of $987,000 was awarded from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the city to build a new fire station. The money will also be used for emergency medical services, healthcare related audio/video equipment and a generator.

“With the latest cost estimates and contractor bids coming in significantly higher than originally expected, we are thankful to have this grant to help meet part of the increased costs. It will help ensure that Greenfield firefighters and the community get the fire station they deserve,” said Mayor Wedegartner. “I want to thank everyone in the city who helped get this grant together, the USDA and our congressional delegation for their advocacy on behalf of the City.

The construction of a new fire station is expected to cost approximately $21.7 million. The city expects to break ground for the new fire station this fall. It will be located on Main Street near Coombs Avenue. The fire station is scheduled to become the new headquarters in late 2023, if all goes as planned.