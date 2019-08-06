Nearly $60K to upgrade Mohawk Trail Regional School District’s security

Breaking News
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Franklin County grade school is upgrading its security measures.

The school district has received close to $60,000 to make the school safer for students. Buckland-Shelburne elementary will be adding lights, some separation between the inside and whoever wants to come in.

The Buckland-Shelburne Elementary School will soon have a new security vestibule to keep a closer eye on who is going in and out of the building.

Blue flashing lock-down warning lights will also be installed outside all school district buildings. The lights are a way to alert the public when there is a threat within the school.

Seventy-seven “Go Kits” will also be made available in every school. These “Go Kits” are emergency bags with essential emergency medical supplies. Right now, there are not enough of those “Go Kits” for every classroom.

The district hopes to have the construction started by the fall.

