GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Job seekers will have the opportunity to learn about job openings at an in-person job fair being held in Greenfield.

The MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center is sponsoring a hiring event where 30 companies from multiple area business will be attending including healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, municipal, social services, automotive, recreation, corrections, education, and retail.

The job fair will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 9am – 11am at Greenfield Community College’s Dining Commons. Bring a resume. Be prepared to fill out applications and be interviewed as employers need to fill positions now.

The event is free and open to anyone interested in exploring new opportunities.