Need for heating assistance in Franklin County expected to increase

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Colder days are approaching and many people out of work because of the pandemic, the need for heating assistance is expected to go up.

Community Action Pioneer Valley is the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program Provider for Franklin and Hampshire counties. The organization helps 14,000 lower-income people with their federal program. The organization expects the need will be greater this year and are encouraging people to apply.

They are able to offer some monetary assistance to families through the fuel assistance program and have already seen 5,000 applications for federal assistance. The organization is looking for donations for its secondary service, called “Heat Up.”

“Typically we get calls in March and February from families who have for whatever reason exhausted that benefit. It’s really important that we’re able to provide this secondary service to our most vulnerable neighbors,” Director of Communications and Development at Community Action, Jessye Deane, said.

The “Heat Up” program relies entirely on donations. Those interested in helping local families with heating costs can click here.