ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of New Athol Road in Orange is closed due to a multi-vehicle accident Friday morning.

According to the Orange Fire Department, at around 9:25 a.m. crews were called to the area of Hamshaw Lumber for a multi-car accident with rollover and entrapment. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Drivers are advised to use North Orange Road or East River Street as the bridge on Brookside Road is closed.