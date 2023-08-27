GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Green River Marathon will be taking place on Sunday, beginning in Vermont, and ending in Greenfield.

According to the New England Green River Marathon, the race starts in Marlboro, Vermont, follows the course of the Green River through an 1870s covered bridge, and will finish at Greenfield Community College with a celebration.

This course has a net 1,400-foot drop over a rolling, downhill course that has seen many personal best and Boston qualifying times for well-trained runners. This marathon is ranked the 17th fastest course in the nation and in New England.

City of Greenfield

Roads will not be closed, according to the City of Greenfield, but it is being advised to use caution along Green River Road, Eunice Williams Road, Plain Road, Meadow Lane, Colrain Road, College Drive, and the Greenfield Community College area.

The marathon begins at 7:00 a.m. at Potash Hill Campus in Marlboro Vermont and will go until 1:30 p.m. There will be food and drinks available from local vendors at the finish line.