GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield DPW has joined with the local businesses Compost Cooperative, also known as the Compost Co-Op, for food scrap diversion services.

Residents in Greenfield that have an annual trash sticker can drop off their food scraps at the Greenfield Transfer Station free of charge, according to the City of Greenfield. Compost Co-op will be bringing the food scraps to Martin’s Farm located at 341 Plain Road in Greenfield where they are turned into high-quality compost products. Compost Co-op also has a paid service for curbside pick-up of food scraps.

Compost Co-Op will be making weekly pick-ups at the transfer station for the same price that Greenfield’s previous compost partner charged for monthly pick-ups.

“The weekly pick-ups will benefit the residents and the transfer station alike. They are giving us four times as many pick-ups at the same price. We are looking forward to working with them,” said Greenfield DPW Assistant Field Superintendent Lenny Fritz.

Around 25% of the weight of unseparated trash is food scraps, which then adds to methane emissions in landfills and also contributes to high rates of childhood asthma when its incinerated. It is estimated that Greenfield’s 8,000 households could be separating 1664 tons of compostables per year from this waste stream.

Compost Co-op brings more than 130 tons every year to Martin’s Farm, which is the largest commercial composter in western Massachusetts, and they compost many more items than you can put in your backyard bin, such as dairy, bones, meat, compostable packaging and utensils, and BPI-certified compostable liners. Martin’s Farm makes those materials into high-quality compost that adds nutrients to soil and makes it more resilient to increasingly severe weather events like drought, wind, fire, erosion, and flooding.

The City of Greenfield created a list of what you can and cannot compost so that the compost is free of chemicals and plastics:

Do Bring:

• Meat, fish, bones, dairy, eggs, and eggshells.

• Fruits and vegetables.

• Bread, rice, and pasta.

• Tea bags, coffee grounds, and paper filters.

• Soiled or waxed cardboard.

• Paper towels and napkins.

• Paper egg cartons.

• Paper plates and cups (no lids or straws).

• Small wooden fruit crates.

Don’t Bring:

• Plastic bags, wrappers, or plastic wrap (recycle this at local stores).

• Liquids.

• Plastic utensils.

• Styrofoam, plastic cups, or plates.

• Pet waste or bedding.

• Trash.

• Plastic, metal, or glass (recycle instead!).