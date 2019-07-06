Man from Orange dies while in custody at New Hampshire correctional facility

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WWLP) – New Hampshire Police are trying to determine how an inmate from western Massachusetts died while in custody at a correctional facility.

Thirty-eight-year-old Orange resident, Keith Sullivan, was being held at the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections.

Manchester Police said he became unresponsive Wednesday, while he was being taken to a nearby hospital. He died at the hospital.

Sullivan was being held on charges of aggravated sexual assault, extortion and kidnapping.

An autopsy was scheduled to determined how he died.