GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Greenfield has installed a business directory and community information kiosk providing easy access to information for both residents and visitors.

The City’s Community and Economic Development Department intends the kiosk to provide information on businesses, restaurants and events featured throughout the city. Downtown Greenfield features dozens of establishments, including various retail shops, restaurants, cultural venues and other organizations and the directory lets people learn about the area quickly and helps drive additional economic activity to local outlets.

The kiosk project was initiated in Spring 2022 when the city received a $47,500 Regional Economic Development Organization grant from the Economic Development Council of Western Massachusetts. Additional financing from a MassDOT Shared Streets grant helped pay for electrical upgrades on the common.

“This kiosk builds on the success of the visitgreenfieldma.com website that the city launched last summer,” said Community and Economic Development Grant Assistant Christian LaPlante. “It provides visitors to downtown with a new way to discover our local businesses and will be an important tool as we implement our recently completed downtown revitalization plan.

The kiosk integrates with the city’s VisitGreenfieldMA website, which launched in summer 2022. It can be found on the town common in front of Greenfield City Hall.