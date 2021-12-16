New opioid treatment program available in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new opioid treatment program has been launch in Orange by Behavioral Health Network and the the Community Health Center of Franklin County (CHCFC).

The health center located at 119 New Athol Road, Suite 210, will offer behavioral health and substance abuse treatment to those in need. The clinic is open Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dosing hours will be Monday to Friday from 5:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. and weekends from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

BHN’s President and CEO Steve Winn said, “BHN is extremely pleased to be partnering with CHCFC to provide this much needed, and life-saving service. Opioid addiction continues to plague our communities and the new Orange clinic allows BHN to provide more access to medication-assisted treatment to more people in need of assistance.”

“This will be the first rural methadone clinic in the state. Methadone is one of the most effective treatments for Opioid Use Disorder. We are pleased the patients and families in North Quabbin now have ready access to this life-saving medication,” said Dr. Ruth Potee, Medical Director for substance use disorders at BHN.

“We are very excited to partner with BHN’s Opioid Treatment Program. The Community Health Center is dedicated to lowering barriers for people so they can access the full scope of health services and support that they need. Whether entering care through CHCFC or BHN, patients will have better access to the services of both partners,” said CHCFC’s CEO Allison van der Velden.

Those looking to learn more about the program can call the Orange Opioid Treatment Program at (978) 674-7240.