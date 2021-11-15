New principal for Mohawk Trail Regional School to begin in January

BUCKLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A new school principal at Mohawk Trail Regional School was announced.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the school district, 47-year-old Christopher Buckland of Florence will serve as the school principal for the middle and high school serving grades 7–12. He will begin in January, taking over the the position vacated by Principal Marisa Mendonsa as she begins her new role as Deputy Superintendent of Pittsfield Public Schools.

“I am looking forward to getting into classrooms to see first-hand the wonderful work that has already begun under former Principal Mendonsa and Superintendent Stanton’s leadership,” said Buckland. “The Trailblazer model is very exciting, as this is exactly the frame that will allow students to drive their own experiences.”

Buckland has served as the principal at Smith Academy in Hatfield since 2019, before then he worked at High School of Commerce in Springfield for four years. He also has a variety of experience in schools abroad. He held positions at Saint Andrew’s Scots Schools in Buenos Aires at Windhoek International School in Namibia.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Buckland to the district as he assumes the leadership position at MTRS,” said Sheryl Stanton, superintendent of Mohawk Trail / Hawlemont Regional School Districts. “Chris comes to us from a district similar to ours. He understands the unique challenges our rural schools face, while putting student success for life post-high school at the forefront of his work.”

Buckland said the first priority when he beings at Mohawk Trail Regional School, he will spend much of his time getting to know the students, families and staff, and learning his way around the building.