New state program to help Greenfield’s vacant storefront district thrive

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield has been designated a vacant storefront district after being accepted into a new state program.

The city is excited to be in the Economic Development Incentive program, and they’re hoping this makes it easier for new businesses to open downtown.

“I joke with people that it sounds as sexy as a slum and blight district but because that it actually provides some additional economic incentives to businesses,” Greenfield Community and Economic Development Director, MJ Adams told 22News.

The program gives up to $10,000 in matching refundable state tax credits to new businesses that operate in vacant storefronts downtown.

“It will never be what it was in 1956 but we’re seeing that the role of downtown is changing. It used to be a retail center and now it’s changing so it’s more of an entertainment district,” Adams said.

There were 15 vacant storefronts in the downtown district that the city included in their application. One local store owner said the program creates the potential for new growth.

“A small town like this lives on it’s downtown. And it needs a thriving downtown to support the whole rest of the city,” Rachel Katz, owner of Greenfield Gallery told 22News.

Rachel said it was a huge challenge opening the gallery and hopes the new program makes it easier for future businesses.

“If you have a 40 hour a week day job you can’t also spend 60 hours a week trying to start a new business,” Katz said. “So you need to either come from a place of means or have a source of assistance and this type of grant is just the type of help that might get these things going.”

Katz is in the process of opening another business. A maker space called The Hive in downtown Greenfield. Greenfield is looking specifically for businesses that would bring in a lot of foot traffic such as restaurants and retail.

The city is one of eight communities in Massachusetts that received the designation.