New study from CDC finds masks also protect the person wearing it

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) –The coronavirus tends to come through respiratory droplets, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the masks can act as a bit of a barrier.

Greenfield Interim Health Director Jennifer Hoffman says that barrier is better than nothing. However, Hoffman explains it’s still up for debate how much it specifically protects you from the virus.

“Mostly masks are still meant to protect others,” she said in an interview with 22News.

More than eight out of 10 Americans wear masks regularly, according to Pew Research.

However, Cindy Aldrich of Greenfield feels this update from the CDC will likely not change the minds of those still not wearing masks.

“I feel that people who are strong-headed don’t trust masks or don’t care. And it’s sad because it affects all of us,” she explained.

While people are complying with the mask mandate in Greenfield, Hoffman hopes people continue to take precautions seriously. Even as news comes out about the potential vaccine on the way.

“While they are actively working on a vaccine, it’s not being distributed yet,” she said. “It’s still important to wear your mask and wash your hands.”