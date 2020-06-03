New superintendent named for Mohawk Trail, Hawlemont Regional School Districts

BUCKLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Committees of the Mohawk Trail and Hawlemont Regional School Districts on Tuesday selected a new superintendent during a virtual joint meeting.

In a unanimous vote, the districts selected Sheryl Stanton to serve as the next superintendent of schools. Stanton was among two other candidates who interviewed for the position.

The committee members said they selected Stanton because they felt the next leader should be seasoned in budgeting, understand the constraints and unique challenges of of rural school districts.

I’m very pleased that Sheryl Stanton was the unanimous choice of the MTRSD and Hawlemont School Committees and I am very much looking forward to working with her. Sheryl will bring her extensive experience as an educator and superintendent with her to our districts, as well as her strong commitment to the advancement of rural schools. I’m confident Sheryl is the right person to guide the Mohawk Trail and Hawlemont Regional School Districts as we meet the budgeting and COVID-19 challenges in the near months ahead and create an environment where all our students can thrive. MTRSD School Committee Chair, Martha Thurber

Interim superintendent Pat Bell will remain with the districts until the end of June.

Stanton is expected to start her role as districts superintendent on July 1.