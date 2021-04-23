New vaccine clinic opens in Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This week marked the beginning of a new vaccine clinic in Franklin County, where you won’t even need to leave your car to get your shot.

Over the course of two days, the new vaccine clinic plans to give about 1,100 vaccine doses, all happening at Greenfield Community College. This is run through the Franklin Regional Council of Governments.

22News spoke with Xander Sylvain who is the Public Information Officer. He said about 30 volunteers are out there guiding you as you drive through the Greenfield Community College Entrance.

Xander Sylvain said, “You’ll be directed to a check-in station where you’re given your vaccination card, and you are checked into our clinics. You then navigate through a series of cones to our vaccination station.”

After that, you get your shot.

You stick around for 15 to 30 minutes to make sure you don’t have a reaction. The clinic is by appointment only. Here is more information.