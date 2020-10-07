New woman-owned business open in western Massachusetts

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – A new women-owned candle store is open along Route 5 in Franklin County.

The Wax Barn in Whately offers scented candles, in a 2,000 square foot showroom. Some candles feature graphic signs with town names, similar to the signs you see along roadways at town boundaries.

‘A Farmer’s Market of Scented Candles’

“We’re positioning this shop as the ultimate value candle source in western Massachusetts. The candles themselves are first-quality, perfectly fragranced and priced with our local customers in mind. Prices start at just $3 for our smallest candles, and everything is under $20.” Businesswoman Kimberly Green of Greenfield

The candles available also features holiday and seasonal themes, florals, fruits and spices along with a wide variety of conceptual fragrance blends.

The Wax Bar is located at 106 State Road in Whately and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m.