New York man dead after rollover accident on I-91 in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from New York has died after a vehicle rolled over on I-91 in Bernardston.

According to State Police, around 7:33 p.m. on Saturday troopers were called to a rollover crash on I-91 South. One of the passengers inside the vehicle had been ejected during the crash and died. The man has been identified as 32-year-old Oscar Lemus of Flushings, New York.

An early investigation into the crash revealed that a 2002 Nissan Pathfinder was driving southbound on I-91 with a flat tire when the driver lost control, causing the car to rollover into the median. Lemus, a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected from the car when it rolled over. The 57-year-old driver and a 54-year-old passenger, both from Flushings, were taken to Franklin Medical Center. No word on their injuries.

The crash is still being investigated by the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Franklin County Detectives, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section. Troopers were assisted by the Bernardston Police and Fire Department, Northfield Police and Fire Department, and MassDOT.