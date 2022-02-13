PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – No injuries have been reported following a house fire in Pittsfield.

According to a statement shared with WWLP by the Pittsfield Fire Department, three engines and a ladder truck were called to the scene of a house fire. The fire occurred at 9 Hawthorne Avenue in Pittsfield around 2:30 A.M.

The damages were reported to be limited to the porch. Approximately one thousand dollars worth of damage occurred as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.