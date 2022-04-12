SHELBURNE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Buckland-Shelburne Elementary School has announced no school lunch or breakfast until after April break. The school cafeteria is short staffed, according to the school.

The Buckland-Shelburne School is asking all parents to have their children bring a home lunch and/or breakfast to school the rest of this week. Prepackaged sandwiches are available for students without a bag lunch until they run out. These prepackaged lunches will consist of carrots and craisins with sun butter and jelly sandwiches.

Due to short notice, a breakfast of cold cereal and milk was be given to students Tuesday morning. However, the school asks to make sure your child has breakfast before school and to bring a lunch with them.

Thursday is a half-day for students in the Mohawk Trail Regional District due to a Teacher Conference Day. April vacation for schools in Massachusetts begins next week and several school districts do not have school on Friday due to Good Friday.