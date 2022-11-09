ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – During a forced entry into a home in Orange by firefighters, no occupants were found inside after a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called at around 3:41 p.m. for a reported fire at 48 High St., according to the Orange Fire Department. Upon arrival, a small portion of the outside of the home was on fire and crews forced entry into the residence to check for occupants. No one was found inside the home.

The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was accidental and had very minimal damage.