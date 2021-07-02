No sign of Bill Cosby at Shelburne home

SHELBURNE, Mass. (WWLP) – There was no sign of Bill Cosby at his Franklin County property Thursday night, hours after the recently-freed comedian left his suburban Philadelphia home to reunite with his wife, Camille.

Cosby was released from prison Wednesday, after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction on charges of aggravated indecent assault, finding that the entertainer’s due process rights had been violated. He spent his first night out of prison at his home in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, but left on Thursday. A family spokesman said that Cosby was going to reunite with his wife Camille.

That led to speculation that the comedian was headed to Shelburne, where Cosbys own a home. A crowd of media members, including a 22News crew, gathered there Thursday.

There were signs of preparations for an arrival, but neither Bill nor Camille Cosby were seen.

Cosby had been accused of sexual assault by 60 women, but the statute of limitations had run out on these cases, with some of the accusations dating back to the 1960s.