GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials are investigating a deadly plane crash in Greenfield Sunday.

Greenfield Police confirmed with 22News that a twin engine plane crashed off of Oak Hill Acres Road. It is unknown at this time how many people were inside the plane at the time of the crash but no one survived the incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) identified the plane as a Beechcraft Baron, which can hold up to six people inside, including the pilot.

Police are asking people to avoid the area at this time. Federal officials from the NTSB are investigating the crash.

