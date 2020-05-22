Non-essential businesses can open for curbside pick up on Monday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Non-essential retail businesses can begin curbside pick up starting Monday for their customers.

The Greenfield Business Association told 22News they see curbside pickup as a great opportunity for local businesses to start back up again. Turned off “open” signs are beginning to go away on busy retail street, with the upcoming date of businesses opening back up for curbside pick-up looming. But the new business mode doesn’t work for all shops.

“During the closure we’ve obviously had a big hit in sales, we’ve been trying to do as much online as we can. But we’re planning now to open up with appointments so that we can have one customer shop at a time,” Co-Owner of John Doe Jr. Used Records in Greenfield, Maria Danielson told 22News.

Danielson said because their client base likes to browse through records before buying, curb-side pick up doesn’t work for them. But, some businesses have already begun practicing curbside pick up like Baker Office Supply in Greenfield, that began doing it a few weeks ago because they offer essential items.

“We did quite a bit of business because we’re an essential business and we were able to sell toilet paper, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes,” Baker Office Supply owner, Bill Baker told 22News.

Along with curbside pickup, they’ve now opened their store doors to customers. The store placed barriers around the register in the store to enhance safety measures. Baker is also the president of the Greenfield Business Association and sees curbside pickup as a positive for the local business community.

“As long as we can do it in a safe way we are so excited to get back to business any way that we can. Curbside is great. We’re very lucky to have a community that is very supportive of small business,” Baker said.

The curbside pick up for non-essential businesses is part of the first phase of governor Baker’s re-opening plan. In-person shopping of retails stores, won’t happen until phase two of the state’s plan.